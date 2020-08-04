Included in the Hopkins Police July 20 through July 27 reports were these incidents:

July 20 - Theft from vehicle. Unknown suspect took items from vehicle on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.

- Robbery on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

July 21 - Male arrested for second-degree domestic assault on 1000 block of Lake Street.

July 22 - Male arrested for assault on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.

July 24 - Adult male arrested for stealing from business on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

July 25 - Damage to vehicle on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Trailer theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

July 27 - Theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Bicycle theft on the 200 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

Load comments