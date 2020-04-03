Due to the “stay at home” order many children are missing out or postponing birthday celebrations. The Hopkins Police Department has announced it will start a “birthday patrol” program to bring some cheer and positive light to the area youth who are missing out on their celebrations.
The Hopkins police and fire departments will accept birthday drive-by and visit requests from members of the community.
They will be using safe social distancing for this project, but believe it is very important to still be out in the community. The departments have a long-established history of community outreach and want to stay connected during this difficult time. It is especially important to remain connected to the youth and offer support.
Birthday visits will generally take place between noon and 2 p.m. To request a visit, contact Police Services Liaison Anne Marie Buck at 952-548-6407 or abuck@hopkinsmn.com
