Hopkins police and fire departments responded to 952 Westbrook Way for a report of a four-alarm apartment fire at approximately 4:26 pm on Jan. 10, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke from the second floor of an eight-unit apartment complex. Crews then found fire on the first floor that had extended into the second floor.

There were no fatalities and no injuries, but 15 people were displaced and assisted by Red Cross.

Departments who assisted were Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, Edina, Bloomington, Plymouth, Mound, Excelsior and Golden Valley.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

