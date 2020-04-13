Rowen Bonner of Hopkins was stunned seeing a parade of emergency vehicles coming down his street with blaring sirens and flashing lights as neighbors and family cheered on – all to celebrate his fifth birthday.
The Hopkins Police and Fire began the Birthday Patrol as a way to bring some positivity and joy to children who can’t gather and celebrate their birthday how they normally would due to the governor’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.
“We, as police officers, know that we provide service to our community and that comes in many different fashions,” said Hopkins Police Capt. Erik Husevold. “We felt as though this would be a really cool way to bring a little cheer and to connect with our community and just try to brighten some kids’ days.”
Rowen loves police officers and firefighters and even requested a police outfit for his birthday, his mother Samantha shared. Rowen also added that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
After seeing the Birthday Patrol promoted online, “I thought that was a super cool idea,” Samantha said. “And he was kind of bummed that we couldn’t have a big birthday party with all of his friends.”
As part of the patrol, Officer Rob Rebai also had a present waiting for Rowen in the passenger seat of his squad vehicle, a stuffed animal donated by Animal Adventure in Hopkins.
Before Rowen’s birthday patrol, the officers were called to the stuffed animal manufacturing facility, and upon learning about the officers’ next stop, they donated 50 stuffed animals to the cause, explained Officer Eliana Welbes.
With the help of the Hopkins Police and Fire, Rowen’s fifth birthday will now be one he will happily remember for years to come.
“It made Rowan’s day,” said Samantha, thanking the officers for the birthday patrol and making her son’s birthday “super special.”
In light of the stay-at-home order, Husevold explained this one of many ways officers and staff have been “stepping up” to provide cheer throughout the community during this unsettling time.
“One thing that we’re all about here in Hopkins is relationships with our community,” Husevold said. “And we are here to serve our community, and be the people who can help out any way we can.”
Husevold also hopes this creates a ripple effect of kindness.
“Maybe this will inspire others to be kind to their neighbor,” he said.
As of April 10, the departments had provided 15 birthday patrols and will continue through the governor’s stay at-home-order, according to Anne Buck, Hopkins Police services liaison, who has been coordinating the program.
Birthday visits generally take place between noon and 2 p.m. and can be requested by contacting Buck at 952-548-6407 or abuck@hopkinsmn.com.
