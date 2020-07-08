Hopkins native promoted to U.S. Army’s highest enlisted rank

Noah J. Rogness, a native of Hopkins, was promoted June 19 to the rank of Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army Reserve at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia. The rank of sergeant major is the highest enlisted rank.
“The Secretary of the Army has reposed special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity and professional excellence of Noah J. Rogness,” said Chief of Chaplains, CH (MG) Thomas Solhjem, who presided over the ceremony. “In view of these qualities and his demonstrated leadership potential and dedicated service to the United States Army, he is, therefore, promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major, effective 19 June 2020.”
Rogness enlisted in 1999, while a senior at Hopkins High School. He is the son of Lon and Jan Rogness of Hopkins. COVID restrictions required the promotion ceremony to be held in a virtual format.
Rogness is currently mobilized to the chief of chaplains office at the Pentagon as part of the pastoral care training team. In his civilian career, he is an ordained pastor in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. He is married with three children.
