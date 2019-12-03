The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of Hopkins to build better places to bike with a bronze-level bicycle friendly community award, joining 488 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling. The award recognizes Hopkins for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
“Communities like Hopkins are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the league. “Hopkins joins 53 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities as part of a movement toward more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected places. Our nation and globe are facing complex public health and road safety challenges, and we’re proud that Hopkins and communities like it are embracing bicycling.”
The bronze award recognizes commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.
“The City of Hopkins is honored to be designated as a Bicycle Friendly Community,” said Mayor Jason Gadd. “Bikeability is a source of pride for the Hopkins community. We consistently hear that bikeability, walkability and trails are a big part of what people love about Hopkins. This award is recognition that our commitment to creating a vibrant and connected community through investments in projects like the Artery as well as bicycle safety education led by the Hopkins Police are paying off.”
More than 850 communities have applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community program, which provides a roadmap to making biking better for communities of all shapes and sizes. While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around education, encouragement, evaluation, and enforcement all through the lens of equity.
To learn more about the program, visit bikeleague.org/community.
