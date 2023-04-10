Everyone inside Nacho’s Mexican Grill in Hopkins on March 31 reportedly made it out unharmed following an armed robbery, according to a Hopkins Police press report.

Authorities arrived on scene minutes after receiving a 911 call to the report of an armed robbery at the restaurant on 1016 Mainstreet where the suspect had allegedly taken cash from the register.

Nacho's
Nacho’s Mexican Grill on 1016 Mainstreet in Hopkins.
