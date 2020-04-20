A 43-year-old Hopkins man was found dead on the scene of a motorcycle crash around 7:50 a.m. Monday in the area of Fifth Street South and 16th Avenue South, according to the Hopkins Police Department.

The investigation is on-going and the victim’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hopkins Police at 952-258-5321.

