A 61-year-old Hopkins man was killed in a motorcycle crash just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, James Mark Smith was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on the freeway at the exit ramp to eastbound Highway 7, lost control and ran off the roadway. Smith was ejected from the motorcycle.
According to the patrol’s report, he was not wearing a helmet.
