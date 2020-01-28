DeQuarn Markeyth Bell, 24, of Hopkins was indicted Jan. 23 by Hennepin County Grand Jury for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and one count of soliciting prostitution, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
According to the attorney’s office, Hopkins police were dispatched Sept. 9, 2019, to a gas station upon the report of a prior domestic assault. There, officers met with a woman who stated that Bell assaulted her in late July, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Bell repeatedly burned her with a hot curling iron all over her body, including her face, neck, chest, armpit, back, and leg. There were 14 burn marks in total. The victim also stated that Bell took her phone and keys, preventing her from leaving the apartment after the assault. On that day, the victim was able to escape on foot to the gas station where she called the police, the criminal complaint states.
On Sept. 13, officers executed a search warrant at Bell’s apartment on Ninth Avenue South and recovered a curling iron. When the victim came in to the police department to identify the curling iron as the assault weapon, she broke down and began sobbing, the criminal complaint stated.
In addition to burning her face and body, the woman disclosed that Bell also penetrated her vagina with the hot curling iron. The victim was taken in for a sexual assault examination, revealing that she had redness and scarring consistent with being burned with a curling iron, the criminal complaint states.
Bell is currently in custody with bail set at $2 million.
A jury trial is scheduled for March 16.
