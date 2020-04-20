A 25-year-old Hopkins man has been charged with criminal vehicular operation for allegedly leaving the scene of an April 14 motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian April 14 at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue South.
The charges were filed against Joshua Nikolai Nichols April 17 and his first appearance is scheduled for May 20.
According to the complaint, Hopkins Police officers arrived at the scene around 9:20 p.m. to find the male victim, who appeared to have a seizure and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Officers found silver paint chips and clear plastic debris in the area and reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and homes. Based on the timing of the 911 call and other information, investigators determined there was video footage of a silver SUV or pickup with front-end damage and of Nichols stopping at a store, purchasing something and checking the damage to his vehicle.
Officers canvassed the area and located Nichols’ vehicle, which had damage that was consistent with a collision. A woman who lived at the home where the vehicle was located said Nichols had used her vehicle because his had recently sustained damage, from a hit-and-run crash.
According to the complaint, the victim is in critical condition and sedated, with injuries to the right side of his head, a broken bone in his right ear, a bruised lung and a small fracture in his lower spine. Officers have been unable to interview the man.
