The Hopkins Lions Club is having a Childhood Cancer Fundraiser that includes a spaghetti dinner and silent auction 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Hopkins American Legion, 10 12th Avenue S., Hopkins. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $10 per person and includes Spingo play for prizes/gift cards. Takeout dinners available. Tickets available at the American Legion and at hopkinslionsclub@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit Crescent Cove, respite and hospice home for kids; and the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation.

