The Hopkins Lions Club will be collecting plastic film, used eyeglasses and hearing aids at its Lions Club booth located on Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Hopkins Lion Club joined the plastic film recycling challenge sponsored by Trex.com last year. The recycle bins are currently located in Driskell’s Downtown Market and Hance Hardware in Hopkins. So far more than 1,000 pounds of plastic film has been collected. Plastic film includes grocery bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, salt bags, case overwrap, plastic shipping envelopes, pallet wrap and stretch film.
The Lions also participate in the Lions Recycle For Sight Program. Used eyeglasses and hearing aids are collected and sent to the Minnesota Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Sartell. There, the glasses are sorted to determine those that are usable or unusable. They are then processed and placed in inventory for distribution to optical missions around the world. Lions also help to minimize landfill waste by supporting precious metal reclamation and scrap processing for damaged glasses that are unusable.
For more information, contact the Hopkins Lions at hopkinlionsclub@gmail.com.
