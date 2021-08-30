Hopkins Library will close for a three-month maintenance project beginning Sept. 27. The library is expected to reopen later this year.
Site work will include: Replacement of the roof and rooftop mechanical system; resurfacing the parking lot; new trash enclosure; and improvement to handicapped-accessible parking.
During the closure, all library materials on hold with a Hopkins Library pickup location will automatically change to the St. Louis Park Library. To select a different pickup location, patrons can adjust their online account settings, connect with Ask Us online, by phone at 612-543-KNOW (5669), or visit any Hennepin County library.
The Hopkins Library book return will also be closed during the project. Patrons can return library materials to any other Hennepin County library.
Nearby libraries include:
• St. Louis Park, 3240 Library Lane.
• Edina, 5280 Grandview Square.
• Ridgedale, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka.
• Minnetonka, 17524 Excelsior Blvd.
