The Hopkins City Council adopted the resolution condemning the use of discriminatory covenants and approved the participation in the Just Deeds coalition during its meeting March 16. Coalition members provide free legal and title services to help property owners find discriminatory covenants and discharge them from their property titles.
“Discriminatory covenants led to segregated communities, inequitable opportunities and access to services that continue to impact Hopkins today,” said Assistant City Manager Ari Lenz. “The City of Hopkins is committed to acknowledging and working towards systemic changes to produce equitable outcomes going forward. The mission of Just Deeds fits perfectly into these goals and we are proud to partner.”
The University of Minnesota developed Mapping Prejudice as a resource that provides users the opportunity to visualize the reach and use of racial covenants within Hennepin County. The data gathered by Mapping Prejudice made this next step with Just Deeds possible.
For more information, online tools and volunteer opportunities regarding Just Deeds, visit justdeeds.org.
For more information on discriminatory covenants specific to Hopkins, visit hopkinsmn.com/1078/Just-Deeds.
For more information on Mapping Prejudice, visit mappingprejudice.umn.edu.
