(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
After being closing its doors due to the pandemic in March 2020, the Hopkins Historical Society is once again open to visitors. Located inside the Hopkins Activity Center (33 14th Ave N.), the museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. “We are hoping to ramp up hours as we add volunteers,” said Kristin Kaspar, board member. “We’re really happy to be open for the public to come in and do some family research or see the exhibits we have up,” she added. Anyone interested in volunteering is asking to contact the historical society can call 952-548-6480 or visit the website: www.hopkinshistoricalsociety.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.