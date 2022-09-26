On Saturday, Oct. 1 the Hopkins Historical Society will host Historic Happy Hour, a fundraiser and awards ceremony to celebrate its first 50 years. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave North.
Established in 1972, The Hopkins Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, maintaining, exhibiting and educating museum researchers and guests concerning the history of Hopkins. The Hopkins Historical Society’s mission is to preserve the history of the city, act as a resource center for the community, and archive historical photos, documents, publications and artifacts.
The Historic Happy Hour event will feature a silent auction of items from local businesses, an opportunity to visit our newly refreshed museum space, and an awards ceremony. Three awards will be presented recognizing significant Hopkins Historical Society supporters.
• Founders Recognition - This award is to recognize an individual or individuals for their longevity of support of the Hopkins Historical Society in honor of Clint Blomquist, Adolph Sidla, James Shirley, Myrtle Bjorkland, Mary J. Heiges,and Deloris Olson.
• Volunteer Recognition - This award recognizes the time and talent of a dedicated volunteer in service to the Hopkins Historical Society.
• Community Partner Recognition - This award is to recognize invaluable community organizations, partners, and businesses who support the work of the Hopkins Historical Society.
Appetizers and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. Tickets are $40 for an individual ticket or $75 a pair. They’re available at hopkinshistory.org.
