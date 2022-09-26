On Saturday, Oct. 1 the Hopkins Historical Society will host Historic Happy Hour, a fundraiser and awards ceremony to celebrate its first 50 years. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave North.

Established in 1972, The Hopkins Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, maintaining, exhibiting and educating museum researchers and guests concerning the history of Hopkins. The Hopkins Historical Society’s mission is to preserve the history of the city, act as a resource center for the community, and archive historical photos, documents, publications and artifacts.

Tags

Load comments