St. Louis Park resident Elsa Bergman, who will be a senior at Hopkins High School this fall, earned the highest ACT composite score of 36.

Fewer than 0.5% of students who take the college entrance exam receive the score.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of one through 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four scores. An optional writing test is not included in the composite score.

