St. Louis Park resident Elsa Bergman, who will be a senior at Hopkins High School this fall, earned the highest ACT composite score of 36.
Fewer than 0.5% of students who take the college entrance exam receive the score.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of one through 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four scores. An optional writing test is not included in the composite score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.