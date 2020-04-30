Minnesotans are familiar with the excitement that comes along with the declared snow days of their childhood. For Luke Sheldon, a senior at Hopkins High School, school closure due to COVID-19 felt like a snow day.
But, the initial excitement of it faded, Sheldon said. He realized that what seemed like no school for a couple of weeks, would most likely end up being for the rest of his senior year.
After the realization hit, he decided to turn his head around and try to make it positive, he said, adding that it’s something he has to deal with, and he’ll figure it out as time goes on.
Distance learning is pretty easy, but it feels like more work since he’s having to learn it himself and do the homework that goes along with it, Sheldon said. “It still takes me longer to learn at home than from a teacher,” he added.
“My grades have plummeted,” he said. This is due to procrastination and taking the initial few weeks to get the hang of distance learning, he added. He plans to bring his grades back up but has a lot of catch up work to do.
Separating family and school life has been a big struggle, Sheldon said. He feels like he doesn’t get a break from school. Some days he’ll do two days’ worth of classes so he can have the next day off. When he spends a day with his family, he comes back to having missed some work to catch up on, he said.
“There’s kind of a balance. But not really,” Sheldon said.
Sheldon has three brothers who he can do things with and he stays connected with friends over Zoom––whether that’s a Bible study or just hanging out and talking with friends on the application. It helps him “not feel so socially distant from your friends,” he said.
Some of the highlights of Sheldon’s senior year were the sporting events, in particular, the men’s and women’s basketball events. Sadly, the seasons were cut short so they weren’t able to see the end result, he said.
The uncertainty of if graduation is going to be virtual or postponed to a later date is a little nerve-wracking, Sheldon said. “That’s what you look towards your whole high school career,” he said, adding, “I’m bummed.”
Sheldon chooses to see the glass half full rather than half empty, he said. “It’s just a mindset change and perspective change on my end,” he added. He came to the realization that he cannot do anything to change the situation or coronavirus. He can only hope it will get better, “which it will,” he said.
With school closed, he has more free time to spend doing things he enjoys. That includes working out and stock trading for fun, he said.
A positive thing that came out of distance learning has been “the amount of work that Hopkins has put into making the senior experience as good as possible,” Sheldon said. From the creation of the Instagram account @hopkinsdecisionday2020 to showcase seniors plans for the future to the hashtag #HHSPromdemic for students to show off their prom attire.
Sheldon received the Chick Evans Scholarship for caddies. He will be attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Sheldon plans to study business analytics, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.