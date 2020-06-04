Hopkins High School seniors organize supply drive

The Hopkins senior class is leading a supply drive at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka. The drive will accept donations 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 5, and is an effort to provide resources for the Minneapolis community impacted by the protests over George Floyd’s death.
Donation sites in Minneapolis have received a lot of non-perishable food items, according to Olivia Anderson, a senior at Hopkins High School and volunteer for the drive. The drive organizers seek first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products and baby care products. Anderson emphasized the need for baby care items. The materials are expensive and babies go through diapers quickly, she said.
The supply drive will be distributed to churches in Minneapolis, Anderson said. Among the churches is Sanctuary Covenant Church, which has been setting up stations and handing out supplies to the community, she said.
The drive was an effort organized instead of the usual senior prank, Anderson said. Even though graduation is a big deal, “it’s not really about us anymore,” she added.
Bigger things are happening right now, she said. The students decided that their collective energy would be better used to help people. Students were glad they could use the momentum they had from trying to plan the senior prank, to instead help communities that are struggling right now.
Originally, they planned a memorial for Floyd. Students expressed concerns about holding a memorial at Hopkins High School, she said. These concerns were valid and they wanted to appreciate the student’s perspectives, she added.
The memorial was canceled and students focused their efforts on the supply drive, Anderson said. For people who wanted to do a memorial, it is encouraged they visit Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis.
