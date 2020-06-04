Hopkins High School seniors organize supply drive

Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.