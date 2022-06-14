Gethsemane Lutheran Church has resumed its monthly Community Town Hall forums.
The next forum will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Road, Hopkins.
The topic will be “Brains, Bodies and the Binary: Understanding gender identity beyond ‘either/or.’” The presentation will address gender fluidity through an examination of history, genetics and environment. Attendees will learn the nuances of personal pronouns and how to be an ally, or at least not offend people from the LGBTQ+ community.
Speaker Dee Dee Deeken is an educator and instructional coach who focuses on all forms of equity that lead to transformational and systemic change in schools. She has spent the past 27 years at Eden Prairie High School in many different roles, striving to help create an inclusive environment for all students, especially those of color and LGBTQ+ students.
Deeken has created and led professional staff development sessions for teachers on various instructional subjects, implicit bias, identity work, LGBTQ+ topics and is currently facilitating an anti-racist cohort for teachers called Empower2Action, which she developed with other teachers.
The series began in 2012 as events to provide information about key issues of today. The forums are always free and open to all. Past topics have included guns and violence, climate change, homelessness, opioids, the refugee experience and many more.
