(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Hopkins Fire Department served up award-winning chili at Faith Church’s first-ever community chili cook-off Sept. 25. The Minnetonka church organized the event to highlight the local police and fire departments and “build community in every sense of the word,” said Debbie Knutson, associate pastor. “The involvement around it was amazing.” The friendly competition also benefited ICA Food Shelf. For $5, attendees got five tickets to taste the chili made by five departments, including the Hopkins Police and Fire, Minnetonka Police and Fire. and Hopkins-Minnetonka Parks and Recreation Department. Taking home the trophies for Chef’s Choice and the People’s Choice awards were the Hopkins Fire Department. The inaugural event brought in about 200 people and raised almost $2,000 for ICA. “It was a really great event,” Knutson said, who is also looking forward to planning next year’s event. Pictured with their trophies are Hopkins firefighters Spenser Smith, Nick Stamboulieh, Theron Mackey and Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken. They made a smoked brisket, no-bean Texas-style chili, with “a little bit of heat,” Knutson said. “Everybody did a really nice job.”
