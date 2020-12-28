The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized the City of Hopkins as a 2020 City of Excellence for the Hopkins Fire Department’s participation in the Sound Off Fire Safety program.
The program provides a new style of fire education for children and their families. Both teachers and firefighters in Hopkins deliver the program through fun classroom lessons and activities to help children in the second and third grades and their families learn the importance of home smoke alarms, detecting fire hazards in the home and emergency escape planning.
“I have always been a strong advocate of home smoke alarms, and encourage not only the education of the members of my department, but also the education of the Hopkins community,” said Fire Chief Dale Specken. “Part of our mission statement at the Hopkins Fire Department is ‘Building a Safer, Stronger Community.’ This program provides bridges and education among firefighters, educators and families.”
The department was one of three departments in Minnesota and one of 40 communities in 11 states to volunteer to deliver the Sound Off program, which was established by the Center for National Prevention Initiatives at the Michigan Public Health Institute.
The League’s City of Excellence awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects that enhance the quality of life in Minnesota communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.