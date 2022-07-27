Two confirmed dead in the Hopkins house explosion and fire, Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken confirmed during a press conference at 4 p.m. on July 7.
The Hopkins Fire and Police Departments responded to a reported house explosion at 210 21st Avenue North explosion and fire at approximately 10:14 a.m.. When they arrived, they found the house had completely collapsed and was on fire. Specken said many Hopkins community members confirmed hearing the explosion, which some also shared in a Hopkins Facebook group with photos, videos and other comments.
"There were two victims inside the building, the homeowners, a husband and wife," Specken said during the press conference. "At this time, it's unknown what caused the explosion."
The two victims were found in different areas in the house. CenterPoint Energy was on-site all day, checked other houses for possible gas leaks, Specken said. They believe it was an isolated incident.
Many neighboring agencies responded to assist. There is an ongoing investigation and Specken estimated knowing what caused the explosion in a few days. The investigation team will go through the explosion scene and study piece-by-piece of explosion to determine the cause, he said.
"It could be anything from if there was any gas appliance that was leaking, anything like if they had a gas stove, water heater, furnace. It could be anything and we won't know until we get in there," he said, adding that Hopkins Police is also looking for the public to submit any videos they may have of the explosion.
According to Specken, neighbors brought water and Chick Filet supplied 160 sandwiches to support. Prior to the press conference, 10-15 family members of the two victims hosted a prayer near the explosion site.
He said the takeaway from the explosion for anyone who may smell gas in their home is to get out of the house right away.
"Don't turn on any lights. Don't do anything. Get out. Call us. Call 911. And we'll come and we'll do the investigation. We'll get CenterPoint Energy out as quick as we can," he said.
Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said he appreciated Specken, the response from residences and the more than 50 agencies who responded as well.
"This is a heartbreaking day for the city of Hopkins, for our residents. This event was felt across our neighborhoods. This is a tight knit community and we don't have a whole lot of strangers in Hopkins. People, friends and family and neighbors know each other. There's folks around this community who know the folks that are involved with this, so this is a deeply personal day in our city," he said.
This is breaking news development and updates will be provided as they become available.
