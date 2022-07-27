Two confirmed dead in the Hopkins house explosion and fire, Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken confirmed during a press conference at 4 p.m. on July 7.

The rubble of the explosion at a Hopkins house on 2nd Street North and 21st Avenue North

The Hopkins Fire and Police Departments responded to a reported house explosion at 210 21st Avenue North explosion and fire at approximately 10:14 a.m.. When they arrived, they found the house had completely collapsed and was on fire. Specken said many Hopkins community members confirmed hearing the explosion, which some also shared in a Hopkins Facebook group with photos, videos and other comments.

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, Hopkins Patrick Hanlon and Hopkins Police Detective Eliana Welbes at a press conference held at 4 p.m. on July 27.

