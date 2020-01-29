The Hopkins Fire Department is accepting applications for part-time firefighters until 4 p.m. Monday, March 30.
Those who have applied are encouraged to attend a hiring informational meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Significant others are encouraged to attend the meeting.
These positions are part-time paid positions, and the department seeks to hire about four people.
All applicants must live within 8 minutes of the fire department. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Minnesota driver’s license, pass a written test (basic knowledge, nothing fire-specific), pass a physical agility test, interview with a panel of firefighters and fire officers, interview with fire chiefs, pass a thorough background investigation performed by Hopkins Police, undergo a psychological evaluation, pass a medical exam and drug screening and pass a probationary period of 12-24 months.
Click here for more information and an application.
