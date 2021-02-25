Hopkins Empty Bowls set for March 2-9

Instead of community members coming together to make ceramic bowls or to sit together enjoying a cup of soup, the 23rd Annual Empty Bowls will be a virtual event Tuesday, March 2 -9. “While we are saddened that we cannot gather together in person like we have for the past 22 years, we also feel blessed that we a strong community cheering us on,” said Patti Sinykin, development director at ICA Food Shelf. “The heart and goals of the event are the same as always – to fill the empty bowls of our neighbors facing food insecurity.” Individuals can support the event by making bowls at home. There will also be an online silent auction of fine art and specialty food gift baskets and food-related items. All funds raised benefit ICA Food Shelf and ResourceWest. Donors are invited to stop by ICA Food Shelf from March 2 -9 to choose a piece of community-created art and a coupon for a free cup of soup from a participating local restaurant. For more information, visit hopkinsemptybowls.org. (SUN FILE PHOTO BY Kristen Miller)
