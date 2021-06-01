The Hopkins Elks invites the community to help celebrate the history of Flag Day and share their love for the country during a Flag Day event set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, in Hopkins Downtown Park.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was the first fraternal organization to observe Flag Day. The President of the United States is authorized and requested to issue annually a proclamation calling upon officials of the government to display the flag of the United States on all government buildings on such day, and urging the people to observe the day as the anniversary of the adoption on June 14, 1777, by the Continental Congress of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States of America. The importance of every single U.S. flag, and how it is displayed is keenly observed by the Elks, which is celebrating more than 110 years of the Grand Lodge’s 1907 designation of June 14 as Flag Day, which was followed in 1911 with the Order’s approval for mandatory observance by all Lodges.
