Hopkins Education Foundation Royal Bash raises $300K

The Hopkins Education Foundation Royal Bash 2020 was Feb. 22 at the Marriott Minnetonka Southwest and raised $301,600 to benefit Hopkins Public Schools’ students through grants and district-wide endeavors.
Pathways to a Healthy Future, the foundation’s partnership with the district for 2020-2022, is fully funded for the coming school year. The program expands on recent foundation-funded projects such as the student wellness centers at Hopkins High School and North and West junior highs.
The four components of the Pathways program address student learning from multiple directions.
The first component is project-based learning at each elementary school, including WeShare Solar Suitcases at Meadowbrook, Midwest Wildlife Floating Islands at Glen Lake, Kitchen a la Cart at Alice Smith, Cultural Celebrations at Eisenhower/XinXing Academy, Courtyard Redesign at Tanglen and Greenhouse Design/Build at Gatewood.
Another component includes calming corners in all K-6 classrooms, space containing tools for self-regulation, reducing disruptions in learning for all students.
The program includes the food shelf and “second breakfast” carts at the high school to ensure all students have access to adequate nutrition and are fortified to focus on learning.
Finally, Care for the Caregivers will address staff wellbeing at the school year’s kick-off meeting in late August.
Event highlights included a rousing student performance from Hopkins High School’s LMPM Drum Line (Lean Mean Performance Machine Pep Band).
For a list of event sponsors and more about the foundation, go to hopkinseducationfoundation.org.
