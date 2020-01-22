The Hopkins Education Foundation has awarded 17 grants totaling $53,632 will impact students, including those receiving special services, in the Hopkins School District.
Grants awarded to programs at North Junior High, Glen Lake Elementary and the Pavilion, an off-campus program, are pilots to bring students into their community.
Hopkins High School will employ La Oportunidad to make changes for outcomes of Latino/a students and EmpowerU to address debilitating anxiety. The foundation is funding library materials for the Closet, named and created by West Junior High students from the Gay Straight Alliance.
Meadowbrook Elementary is piloting foundation-funded lab packs for third graders. The kits will give access to various learning opportunities as opposed to traditional homework.
