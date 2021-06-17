The Hopkins Education Foundation

The Hopkins Education Foundation was awarded $139,829 over the 2020-21 academic year. The money went toward a wide variety of grants.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff grants were awarded on a flexible schedule to offer funds for immediate needs, rather than waiting until the end of the semester. Many of the projects have been innovative with proactive approaches to maximize learning through multiple challenges.

A small sampling of the 45 grants awarded includes mobile sensory kits and anti-racist curriculum for Early Childhood Education; DIY STEM tinker kits, Hmong family outreach and a great Hopkins read-aloud at the elementary level; micro home libraries and inclusive novels for virtual book clubs at the junior highs; and at the high school level, an ACT prep class and the funds to allow Bigs Tutoring to offer services to any student, no matter their ability to pay.

For more information, visit HopkinsEducationFoundation.org.

