Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Richfield educators are Teacher of the Year finalists

Ten teachers from across the state have been named finalists in the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program. A panel of 24 leaders in education, business, government and nonprofits selected the finalists from a group of 36 semifinalists.
The finalists include Shannon Finnegan, Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins High School, Hopkins Achievement Program alternative program, social studies, grades 10-12; Maria Villavicencio, Eden Prairie Schools, Eden Lake Elementary School, elementary, grade 1; and Omar McMillan, Richfield Public Schools, Richfield STEM School, elementary.
The finalists also include: DeWayne Combs, Saint Paul Public Schools, Murray Middle School; Katie Coulson, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District; Qorsho Hassan, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District; Maya Kruger, St. Anthony-New Brighton School District; Ryan (Caleb) Larson, Pine City Public Schools; Rachel Steil, Stillwater Area Public Schools; and Katie Watland, Lake Park Audubon School District.
Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet on May 3 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre has been postponed until further notice.
Plans are still in the works for the time and location of the announcement of the new Teacher of the Year. The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis of South St. Paul Secondary School in South St. Paul, will announce this year’s honoree.
Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.
