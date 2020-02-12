Shamblott Family Dentistry in Hopkins will host Dentistry from the Heart, a day of free dental care for those in need Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Now in its 14th year in Minnesota, the local Dentistry from the Heart event is part of a network of events across the US and internationally, designed to make people smile. Since 20% of adults know they have cavities but haven’t had them filled, and over 100 million Americans lack dental insurance, this event meets a huge need in our local community.
Shamblott Family Dentistry has given away more than $390,000 in free dentistry through this event, and Dentistry from the Heart says more than $25 million in dental treatments has been given away to patients across the country.
This year’s event will take place starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 33 Tenth Avenue South, Suite 250, Hopkins and is first-come, first-served. For more information, visit www.shamblottfamilydentistry.com or call 952-935-5599.
