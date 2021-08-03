Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. In Hopkins, the mayor’s seat and two city council seats will be up for election in 2021. The candidate filing period runs from Tuesday, July 27, to Tuesday, Aug. 10. The seats open for election are currently held by Mayor Jason Gadd and councilmembers Rick Brausen and Kristi Halvorsen.
Filing for the position of mayor thus far are Patrick Hainlin, a 15-year resident of Hopkins, and Jason Gadd, current mayor.
Gerard Balan has filed for council. Balan currently serves on the planning commission.
Filing for candidacy can be done in-person at Hopkins City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be extended hours until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The fee to file is $25.
Qualifications
At the time of filing, candidates must affirm:
• They are eligible to vote in Minnesota
• They have not filed for the same or any other office at the upcoming primary or general election (except as provided in M.S. 204B.06, subd. 1 (2))
• They will be 21 years of age or older when assuming office
• They will have maintained residence in Hopkins for at least 30 days before the general election.
