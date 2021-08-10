In Hopkins, the mayor’s seat and two city council seats will be up for election Tuesday, Nov. 2. The seats open for election are currently held by Mayor Jason Gadd and councilmembers Rick Brausen and Kristi Halverson.

The candidate filing period ended Aug. 10. At press time, the following had filed: Patrick Hanlon and Gadd, for the position of mayor; Gerard Balan, Heidi Garrido, Ben Goodlund and Halverson for city council.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments