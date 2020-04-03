Hopkins company donates a portion of ready-to-eat meal sales to Meals on Wheels

Origin Meals, a Hopkins-based company that offers ready-to-eat meals, is shifting its focus in response to COVID-19 by helping at-risk seniors in the Twin Cities community.
“I am a Minnesotan and I know that we need to take care of each other, so there was no hesitation to donate meals to at-risk seniors while keeping my staff employed,” said Tyler Carlson, founder and president of the business, which offers healthy pre-made meals for delivery in the broader metro area.
Carlson and Parker Brook, the company’s chief marketing officer, began brainstorming ways in which they could use the business to help the community during the pandemic.
Thinking about their grandparents, they decided to put seniors at the forefront of the efforts.
“It’s about giving in these challenging times and we want to put business aside for a second and focus on protecting the community,” Brook said.
They decided the fastest way to help would be by teaming up with Meals on Wheels, an organization in which 32 member programs deliver meals to 7,200 seniors and people with disabilities across the Twin Cities metro area.
Because seniors are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19, meal requests have been on the rise.
There have been 20 people per day over the last week signing up for Meals on Wheels, whereas typically there would be 20 people sign up per week, according to Lauren Hauter of Metro Meals on Wheels.
“Meals on Wheels is grateful for the support from Origin Meals. They have stepped up to support their community and we are proud to be their partner,” Hauter said.
To help, Origin Meals seeks to donate 1,000 meals to the local Meals on Wheels community by donating $6 from all customer orders over $75, which equates to one meal.
“We are 70% toward our goal,” Brook said as of April 1, noting they’ve had an overwhelming response from customers making additional donations.
Customers can donate online through the purchase of gift cards with the recipient: Donate at Origin Meals.
Origin Meals has also seen an uptick in gifting meals to parents and grandparents, according to Brook.
“My grandparents can’t leave their house and don’t know how to answer emails yet, alone order food online so I wanted to send them safe and healthy food,” said Quinn Hendel, a St. Louis Park resident.
About Origin Meals
Carlson, a Providence Academy graduate, founded the company in 2013 after joining a CrossFit gym, changing to a paleo diet and seeking healthier meal options.
At first, the business was selling meals at gyms where members could pick up their orders after finishing their workouts. The company has since expanded to at-home delivery across the metro area and for a wide range of diets and palates.
“The goal is to make breakfast, lunch and dinner easier and not make you cook,” Brook said.
Each week, Origin offers eight to 12 different meals that can be customized based on preferences and plans, as well as accommodations for food allergies or sensitivities, he explained.
The ready-to-eat meals are crafted by chef Sarah Leonard and made from scratch using responsibly sourced proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables and never using highly refined industrial cooking oils.
All of the meals are gluten-, dairy- and soy-free.
Origins Meals are served in BPA-free containers that are microwave and dishwasher safe and fully recyclable.
Meals are recommended to be heated in a frying pan for the freshest flavor, but they are also microwavable.
More info: originmeals.com
About Metro Meals on Wheels
In the last two weeks, Meals on Wheels programs in the metro area have experienced some of its regular volunteers electing to stay home for their health and the health of others. The organization has also experienced an increase in those willing to volunteer, with more than 2,500 new people signing up over a 10-day period, according to Hauter.
“We are thrilled to have all of these people step forward, and while we’ve only been able to use a few of them as of right now, we expect the need to increase exponentially over the next few weeks,” she said.
To ensure safety to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels implemented a policy of having delivery drivers knock on the door or call, then place meals on the door handle or next to the door and back away to at least 6 feet.
“Our volunteers are providing an essential service and we need healthy individuals to make sure those with the highest risk factors have access to food,” she said. “Some of our clients rely solely on Meals on Wheels for their daily meal.”
“We also want people to know that Meals on Wheels is able to serve more clients, especially those at high risk during this pandemic and those that are able to pay and will use the service to isolate themselves as directed, are subsidizing a meal for someone that wouldn’t be able to afford it otherwise,” Hauter said.
Individuals who want to support Meals on Wheels can donate online at meals-on-wheels.com/donate/donate-now.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.