The Hopkins City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the current COVID-19 situation.

With COVID-19 case rates in Minnesota on the rise, the City Council is expected to discuss a possible citywide mask mandate.

Regular work session items will also be included with the special meeting. A packet with the items will be posted on Monday afternoon.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Cable Channel 16 and on the City website at http://www.hopkinsmn.com/349/Watch-Meetings-Live-On-Demand.

A preliminary agenda can be found at http://www.hopkinsmn.com/343/City-Council.

