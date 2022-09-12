The Hopkins City Council and Park Board are seeking assistance from the community in renaming Park Valley Playground, located at 635 6th Avenue S in south Hopkins. The reason for the change is due to the park name’s similarity to Valley Park, also located in south Hopkins at 700 8th Street S.
The Park Valley Playground renaming is part of the city’s Park System Master Plan development process, which aims to establish a 20-year vision for the Hopkins parks, open and public spaces system.
The goal of the Park System Master Plan is to ensure that the city is prioritizing the needs, desires and interests of all Hopkins residents and community members today and in the next 20 years based on anticipated demographic, economic and recreation trends and preferences, and social changes, while also ensuring the park system is managed, maintained and developed with a climate change and equity-focused approach.
“Engagement and input from the public is an extremely important and necessary part of the Park System Master Plan development process,” said Management Analyst PeggySue Imihy Bean, who is leading the project. “We thought the park renaming would be the perfect way to get the community interested and involved.”
Community involvement and feedback will help the city develop a clear understanding of the needs of the community to ensure a clear action plan and guidance for the Hopkins park system.
Visit the Hopkins Park System Master Plan social pinpoint website at https://tinyurl.com/HopkinsParks to learn more about the plan, offer Park Valley Playground name suggestions and find online engagement exercises to help provide feedback.
