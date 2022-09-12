The Hopkins City Council and Park Board are seeking assistance from the community in renaming Park Valley Playground, located at 635 6th Avenue S in south Hopkins. The reason for the change is due to the park name’s similarity to Valley Park, also located in south Hopkins at 700 8th Street S.

The Park Valley Playground renaming is part of the city’s Park System Master Plan development process, which aims to establish a 20-year vision for the Hopkins parks, open and public spaces system.

