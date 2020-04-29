As Hopkins residents and business owners experience financial stress as a result of COVID-19, the Hopkins City Council took steps April 21 to help alleviate some of the impacts by passing ordinances related to utility late fees and liquor license renewals.
The council approved an ordinance that would provide relief from penalties associated with delinquent utility accounts. The planned duration is for invoices issued from April 1 through June 1, 2020.
During this time, all payments would still be due, however, utility customers unable to make their regular payment by the due date will not be assessed a 10% late penalty.
The relief applies to the 10% late penalty only; it does not apply to any previously assessed fees.
The city will continue to certify delinquent amounts based on city policy. Delinquent amounts dated prior to June 1, 2020, will be certified as assessments and payable with 2021 property taxes. Delinquent amounts dated June 1, 2020, and later will be certified as assessments and payable with 2022 taxes.
In a normal month, approximately 8% of the total utility service charges are not paid on time and receive a penalty. In 2019, the average penalties collected per month was $4,500, according to staff. Penalties accounted for 0.8% of total revenue in the water, sewer, storm sewer and refuse utility funds.
For bars and restaurants, city staff members have developed payment options for liquor license holders. Currently, there are 17 businesses that qualify.
The renewal date for all liquor licenses is July 1.
The council approved an ordinance that allows for a two-installment approach to be utilized whenever on-sale businesses were required to close during the previous six months leading up to the license term.
License holders will be required to pay half of their renewal fees at the time of renewal and the remainder by Nov. 15.
The city’s estimated revenue for all on-sale licenses is $80,350.
– Compiled by Kristen Miller
