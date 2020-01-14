Provide comments via email or Jan. 21 on Hopkins Police body worn camera draft policies
The Hopkins Police Department will implement body worn cameras this year. According to Minnesota State law, all “local law enforcement must provide for public comment before it purchases OR implements a portable recording system. At a minimum, the agency must accept public comments submitted electronically or by mail, and the governing body with jurisdiction over the budget of the law enforcement agency must provide for public comment at a regularly scheduled meeting.”
The written draft policies are now available for public comment. To make comments, please submit them via email to Hopkins Police Department Chief Brent Johnson at bjohnson@hopkinsmn.com.
The policy will be also available for comment at the city council meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hopkins City Hall.
Public invited to learn about the city budget process Jan. 21
Anyone interested learning more about the budget process and the city’s financial management plan are invited to attend the city council meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hopkins City Hall.
Taste of Hopkins and State of the City will be Thursday, Jan. 30
The 2020 Taste of Hopkins and State of the City will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. Taste of Hopkins will be 5-6 p.m. The State of the City will start at 6 p.m. in the theater.
The State of the City event offers citizens and business owners the opportunity to learn more about the workings of the city in a relaxed setting. The theme this year is “A Beautiful Day in Hopkins.”
Taste of Hopkins will feature a variety of appetizers, entrées, desserts and beverages, compliments of Hopkins restaurants, various organizations and Hopkins Farmers Market vendors. Attendees are asked to bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the local ICA food shelf.
