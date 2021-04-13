(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
St. Gabriel’s Catholic church offers drive-through communion on Easter Sunday at its two campuses in Hopkins. Due to the pandemic, parishioners could watch Mass online and then come to church to receive communion. Giving Communion are Father Paul Haverstock, Dahlia and Ricardo Cases and Phyllis Weinbender at the St. Joseph’s Campus at 1310 Mainstreet, while the other campus is St. John’s at 6 Interlachen Road. Haverstock became the parochial administrator for St. Gabriel the Archangel in July 2020. He grew up in Eden Prairie as a Lutheran, converted to Catholicism and was ordained a priest in 2016.
