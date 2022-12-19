Twin Cities Business has announced the CEO and Co-founder Scott Lien of GrandPad was named to the TCB 100 list for 2023. Every year, the editors of TCB make a list of the people in and around Minnesota business likely to make news and drive change in the year ahead. The honorees were revealed at the People of the Year and TCB 100 event on Dec. 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.
“We’re truly honored to be acknowledged on the TCB 100 list, recognizing my team’s unwavering mission to improve the lives of seniors everywhere by reconnecting them with their loved ones,” Lien said. “We hear stories every day about how impactful and life-changing these connections have become, and we are immensely proud to bring families together in this way and help reduce loneliness and isolation.”
GrandPad is the first tablet designed specifically for elderly adults over the age of 75 who are unfamiliar with current technologies or who have difficulty using them. The tablet comes with built-in 4G LTE connectivity and offers a fully secure environment that allows only trusted contacts to call, email or video chat with the user. It includes 24-hour, personalized support.
The TCB 100 list is featured in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Twin Cities Business.
The list can also be found online at tcbmag.com, along with a reveal video featuring messages about leadership and plans for the year ahead from those on the list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.