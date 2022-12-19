Twin Cities Business has announced the CEO and Co-founder Scott Lien of GrandPad was named to the TCB 100 list for 2023. Every year, the editors of TCB make a list of the people in and around Minnesota business likely to make news and drive change in the year ahead. The honorees were revealed at the People of the Year and TCB 100 event on Dec. 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.

“We’re truly honored to be acknowledged on the TCB 100 list, recognizing my team’s unwavering mission to improve the lives of seniors everywhere by reconnecting them with their loved ones,” Lien said. “We hear stories every day about how impactful and life-changing these connections have become, and we are immensely proud to bring families together in this way and help reduce loneliness and isolation.”

