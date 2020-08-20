The Hopkins Public Works Department received the 2020 Salt Symposium Environmental Leadership Award Aug. 5 after taking several steps this past year to decrease road salt use. This was done with equipment and training upgrades and with a pilot residential salt recycling program, according to a press release.
By adding two new tandem plow trucks to the fleet, the city was able to take full advantage of new salt application and plow technologies and train staff.
The city was struggling with consistency across plow routes. This made it apparent that more training, tracking and data collection capabilities were needed to determine what was happening in the field. That drove the decision to install temperature sensors, PreCise MRM equipment and get FORCE America training for operators and supervisors. Now operators and equipment services staff work together gathering information and doing trials, especially with the new slurry salting system. In the end, the above factors drove an upgrade that reduces chloride use, allows the city to more quickly catch issues with salting systems that are faulty or not set correctly and increases employee interest in the ins and outs of reducing salt usage.
A pilot salt recycling public education program began late last winter/spring, to encourage residents to properly purchase, reduce salt use and recycle deicer products. The city ran out of salt in 2018-2019 due to delivery issues, which created an even larger desire to conserve salt, so services did not suffer due to supply chain issues. Quite simply, a container was set out for people to bring their leftover sidewalk salt to public works for recycling.
To recycle the salt, the city mixed what was dropped off with their road or sidewalk salt. Success this season was not measured in pounds of salt recycled, as this was minimal. But the program did create the outreach opportunity to raise resident awareness, so residents think about being more mindful about not over purchasing deicer late in the season, about not just using up all their salt during the last snow storm to get rid of it, or not throwing it in their trash at the end of the season. The city will continue recycling next season, hoping an earlier start will enable more residents to recycle salt.
