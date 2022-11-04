According to a news release from the city of Hopkins, Fire Department Assistant Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon, died on Friday, Nov. 4, after going into cardiac arrest the day prior.
Scanlon responded to a fire call for Hopkins Fire Department early in the morning of Nov. 3 when he went into cardiac arrest, so his death is considered a line-of-duty death.
Scanlon served the Hopkins Fire Department as a firefighter for 14 years (2008 to present) and he has served as assistant chief since 2019.
“Jimmy was known for his superior knowledge of IT, commitment to the city and willingness to help out however he could. He will be deeply missed,” said Hopkins Fire Department Chief Dale Specken. “Our condolences go out to Chief Scanlon’s family.”
He also worked for the Hopkins Police Department for 16 years (2004-2017) as a reserve officer, dispatcher and public safety officer.
According to the news release, Scanlon left the department in 2016 for professional growth and an opportunity with the Bloomington Police Department.
In his resignation letter from the Hopkins Police Department, Scanlon stated “I will always value the experience and professional connections I have made with members of this
department. ... I look forward to continuing to work with members of the Hopkins Police Department through my position with Hopkins Fire.”
Scanlon grew up in Hopkins, graduated from Hopkins High School in 2003, and he grew up working for the city. His father Bob Scanlon worked for Hopkins in IT from 2001 to 2003.
Scanlon began his career with the city at 16, when he was hired as a seasonal employee helping his dad with a variety of IT projects.
Scanlon leaves behind his partner Kat Willette, children Arabella (15), Killian (6), and twins Laina and Liam (4).
A visitation for Chief Scanlon will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
The city of Hopkins flags are at half-staff and will remain at half-staff through the day of Chief Scanlon’s funeral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.