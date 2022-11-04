James “Jimmy” Scanlon

James “Jimmy” Scanlon

According to a news release from the city of Hopkins, Fire Department Assistant Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon, died on Friday, Nov. 4, after going into cardiac arrest the day prior.

Scanlon responded to a fire call for Hopkins Fire Department early in the morning of Nov. 3 when he went into cardiac arrest, so his death is considered a line-of-duty death.

Tags

Load comments