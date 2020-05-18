Hopkins 86th annual Raspberry Festival is set to go virtual

With a lot of events being canceled, the organizers of the Hopkins Raspberry Festival didn’t want to break tradition by scrapping the 86th annual event completely. Instead, they decided to shorten and modify the community event so that it could continue, albeit in a format that allows for social distancing.
“Large gatherings are not something we can do this year,” said Lou Jean Gleason, Hopkins Raspberry Festival’s executive director.
Typically a nine-day event, much of which is in downtown Hopkins, this year’s festival will be mainly virtual from Wednesday through Sunday, July 15-19.
During the winter months, the committee thought about their mission, in which a common theme of community connection resonated amongst the members, explained Charlie Yunker, the festival’s president.
The members considered three options: the usual festival, canceling the event altogether or modifying the event.
“It was very apparent we could not go on with the festival as usual,” Yunker said. Nor did they see canceling as an option.
“We have to do something if we’re going to live out our mission” of connection, he said.
With so much of the festival relying on sponsorships, the committee members also knew this was not a year to approach businesses to help cover costs. They also didn’t want to use already limited city resources and staff as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic, explained Yunker.
Therefore, the committee decided on several common events from the festival, which could be done in a different way.
Those events include a virtual golden raspberry hunt, virtual bingo with seniors, cultural dance and performances, the Hopkins cruise and car show, a virtual run and virtual fireworks.
The committee is also sorting out the details for a parade, though it will be “a lot smaller,” where the parade visits neighborhoods upon request, similar to the birthday patrols by Hopkins Police and Fire.
Commemorative buttons will be available for purchase for $5 at participating businesses, along with a virtual button that can be bought online. The committee will donate $1 of each button sale to the ICA Food Shelf.
“We wanted to hit the highlights and do the best we can,” Yunker said.
Added to the festival events will be street/chalk art at the Artery, highlighting local business owners and encouraging residents to shop and eat local and daily online history lessons from the Hopkins Historical Society.
The members of the Hopkins royalty will continue their reign for one more year and will offer virtual activities.
Recognizing there are aspects of the festival that will be missed, “we hope people enjoy what we’re planning to put on and come together during this time,” Gleason said.
More information and details on the event will be provided both through the Sun Sailor and on the festival’s website, raspberrycapital.com.
