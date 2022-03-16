Matt Muhlbauer, of Eden Prairie, had an idea last year to help military veterans while at the same time helping children with life-threatening medical conditions.
His idea turned into “Hope On Ice,” an event to provide an ice fishing event for those in the community who are in need and/or have provided military service to the country.
The event was held Feb. 27, and Muhlbauer said the goal in helping veterans is to “provide some of our country’s war veterans the opportunity of camaraderie and enjoyment of one of Minnesota’s greatest attributes – the outdoors. After experiencing the energy and excitement of Minnesota’s war veterans’ ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program, I knew this was something I needed to offer.”
In addition to hosting the ice fishing event for veterans, Muhlbauer involved children through the HopeKids organization.
Muhlbauer said, “Most of us know a family impacted by a child with a life-threatening medical condition. The pain, sorrow, and financial burden put on the entire family is unimaginable and heartbreaking.”
Muhlbauer said he was “drawn to HopeKids” because of its mission to increase hope and provide a positive outlook for families.
“I started this event because COVID was canceling most of the activities that HopeKids would typically have for these families. The joy and enthusiasm the event provided families going through challenging times was so heartwarming that I knew this needed to be an annual event. After the 2021 event filled up immediately, I knew we needed to find a way to serve more families in 2022.”
Muhlbauer wrote those who donated to the event: “For those who weren’t in Minneapolis (for the event), we were blessed with amazing weather all weekend. We were blessed with all the volunteers who helped out all weekend. We were blessed with the people we could serve.”
As part of the event, volunteers and organizers provided:
• The means for all to show up in warm clothes
• A warm indoor/outdoor spaces for fishing
• Drinks, snacks, hot chocolate
• Dogs to provide those much-needed kisses
• Bubbles and kites
• A firepit and s’mores
• Rides on snowmobiles, side-by-sides and 4-wheelers
• Football and flying disc games
“Most importantly, we had community and love for all those who typically don’t get this opportunity,” Muhlbauer said.
He went on to describe the importance of the event.
“This event, along with the many others, are so important to these families as most are so financially strapped with medical bills that they can’t afford to do much outside of these type of events.”
In concluding, Muhlbauer said, “Not many people have said it better than the great Bill Withers – ‘We all need somebody to lean on.’ We all need hope to make it through this world. Hope On Ice is going to keep providing that on the hard water (ice) and God willing we will do this all again next year.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/Hope_On_Ice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.