Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition, “Home Schooled,” will showcase a selection of artworks by David Rathman.
The exhibition opens 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, and will run through Oct. 17 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata.
According to Rathman, the watercolors and drawings in the exhibit were created over the summer of 2020 in his Minneapolis studio and in his home state of Montana.
“I worked from my home studio, and in a garage in western Montana. The open garage doors provided fresh breezes and a view of McGregor Peak and the Kootenai National Forest. It was perfect; life changes and new studio environs help create and define new work. Impacted as we all are by the pandemic, in very uncertain times, I stayed close to my family and felt grounded and motivated to create, paint, and draw,” Rathman said. “It is a time to ascertain priorities and affirm the things that give us joy and motivation. I’m a lucky man; I find that affirmation over and over again in my work.”
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.
As part of the Burnet’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, the gallery is limiting the number of visitors and increasing cleaning measures. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors and the gallery is asking visitors to wear masks and do their best to keep a distance of 6 feet from staff and fellow visitors.
Artwork can also be purchased via phone or email correspondence. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.
For more information, visit burnetart.com.
