Holy Family Catholic Church will host Masses by Haydn and Schubert 3-4 p.m. May 22.

The end of the Classical period and the beginning of the Romantic period produced Joseph Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” in 1796 and Franz Schubert’s “Mass in G Major” in 1815.

Performers include the Sobieski Orchestra and the Holy Family chorus and soloists, with Scott Turkington conducting. There is no cost for admission, although an offering will be taken.

Holy Family Catholic Church is located at 5900 W. Lake St. in St. Louis Park.

Info: 952-929-0113

