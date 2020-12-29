Students from Holy Family Academy recently received recognition for their performance in the fall session of The Stock Market Game.
Eric Franz took first place in the junior high division in Minnesota. Franz’s classmates also earned top awards; Simon Carlisle took second place, Patrick Vu took fourth place and Jack Berg placed fifth. They were advised by Principal Jim Grogan.
The Stock Market Game is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12 managed locally by nonprofit BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Because game uses an online platform, students were able to continue their participation during distance and hybrid learning. Each team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell or hold investments.
During this fall session, students experienced investing and the stock market during a global health pandemic and an election year.
“The Stock Market Game is an excellent tool for real-world learning because students are actually engaging in the stock market in real time,” said Stephanie Musgrove, program manager at BestPrep. “Students see and understand the effect of the financial choices they make, allowing them to make connections to factors that impact the market. This is an invaluable skill they learn, and knowledge that will benefit them long-term.”
For the third year, thanks to support from Schwab Advisor Services and funding from Charles Schwab Foundation, team fees were waived for Holy Family Academy.
Students and teachers celebrated in a live, virtual awards ceremony Dec. 16. Grogan’s students and other top-ranking teams were recognized with a keynote message by Jay Robinson, regional vice president in advisor services for Charles Schwab. Students also participated in a question-and-answer session with Robinson in which he shared his insights and experiences in investing and reminded students of the long-term value of their participation.
The game is operated nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by BestPrep. The program runs each school year with yearlong, fall, spring and late spring sessions.
For more information, contact Musgrove at 763-233-6328 or smusgrove@bestprep.org. To learn more about BestPrep, visit bestprep.org.
