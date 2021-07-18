Saul Hackney from Holy Family Academy recently received recognition for his performance in the spring session of the Stock Market Game.
Hackney participated in Jim Grogan’s class and took fourth place in the junior high division in Minnesota.
The Stock Market Game is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12, managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Because the Stock Market Game uses an online platform, students were able to continue their participation during distance and hybrid learning. Each Stock Market Game team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell or hold investments.
“The Stock Market Game is an excellent tool for real-world learning because students are actually engaging in the stock market in real time. Students see and understand the effect of the financial choices they make, allowing them to make connections to factors that impact the market,” said Stephanie Musgrove, program manager at BestPrep. “This is an invaluable skill they learn, and knowledge that will benefit them long-term.”
For the third year, Stock Market Game team fees were waived for Holy Family Academy thanks to support from Schwab Advisor Services and funding from Charles Schwab Foundation.
To view a full listing of the winners and video messages, visit bestprep.org/the-stock-market-game/smg-spring-yearlong-winners.
