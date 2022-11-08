From left to right, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long and Sharon Brooks Green. The four candidates have won seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long and Sharon Brooks Green have won seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Results from the final of 33 precincts was reported by 10:51 p.m.
Unofficial totals put Holmes as the top vote getter with 15,374 votes or 15.9% of the vote, followed by Bowman with 14,730 votes or 15.2% of the vote, Long with 14,597 or 15.1% of the vote, and Brooks Green with 13,323 votes or 13.8% of the vote.
Other candidates included Sam Sant (12,764 votes), Aileen White (12,647 votes) and Jonas George Courneya (12,405 votes).
Holmes is a mother of four district students and 22-year district resident. Holmes previously told the Sun Post she decided to run to change the “failing status quo” of district in regards to safety, transportation, public trust and budget. If elected, she said she would make access to district information easier and address school safety.
Bowman is a Crystal resident who has previously served on the Robbinsdale School Board as well as the mayor of Crystal. She is retired from a career in business and marketing. Bowman previously told the Sun Post she decided to again run for election due to district decline. If elected, she said she would focus on rebuilding community trust in the school board. Other priorities included the budget, bus transportation, staff retention, student health, school safety, and student achievement.
Long is a 21-year special education teacher, member of the district’s InterSchool Council and lead negotiator for the 2021-2023 Minneapolis Public Schools teacher contract. She previously told the Sun Post that she decided to run after seeing inequities in her child’s education within the district. If elected, Long said she would focus on improving district communication to parents and the community, specifically in regards to funding.
Brooks Green is pursuing an doctoral degree in public policy and administration at Walden University, and is a member of the Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale Rotary and League of Women Voters of Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale-Plymouth. She was appointed to the school board last year after the resignation of board member Pam Lindberg.
Brooks Green previously told the Sun Post that she decided to run “for the benefit of our children.” She said if elected, she would advocate for “a two-way dialogue” between the district and community members and more opportunities to hear students’ opinions on district-wide issues. Stated issues included transportation, academic achievement, mental stability and finances.
The school board is a seven-member body of elected officials that guide the Robbinsdale School District. Robbinsdale Area Schools serves approximately 12,000 students in seven communities in the northwest Twin Cities area, including Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale.
